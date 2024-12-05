Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $241,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,780. This represents a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $55,086.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,121.62. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,907 shares of company stock worth $25,961,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Get Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.