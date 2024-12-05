Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,841 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2,486.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,949,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 170,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $130,024.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,759.06. This trade represents a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.97%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.