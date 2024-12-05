Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 705.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,928.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 74,921 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.42. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.84 and a 52 week high of $147.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $896.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

