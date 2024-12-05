Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 290.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124,403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 844.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKR

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.