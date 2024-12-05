Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 458,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,986 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,016,000 after purchasing an additional 302,309 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.77. This represents a 32.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

