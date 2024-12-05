Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

CRBG opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently -44.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $936,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,776,253,617.60. The trade was a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DOWLING & PARTN cut Corebridge Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

