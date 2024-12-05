Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $640,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $136.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.81. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

