12,844 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

