151,140 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. United States Steel comprises approximately 1.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Price Performance
X stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.83. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.
United States Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel
United States Steel Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Steel
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Buy the Dip? Chewy Stock’s Growth Story Is Far From Over
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Savor Steady Dividends With These 2 High-Yield Value Stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Dollar Tree’s Next Move: The Key to Double-Digit Returns
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.