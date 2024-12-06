151,140 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. United States Steel comprises approximately 1.3% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of X. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 339.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.83. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on X. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.