16,423 Shares in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Acquired by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IDYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.79. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
IDEAYA Biosciences Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
