1,674,250 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Acquired by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,674,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,585,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of News as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in News by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,799,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,397,000 after buying an additional 1,476,224 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 15.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 126,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of News by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in News by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NWSA opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. News Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

