17,482 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $29,708,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 38.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,942,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,009,000 after acquiring an additional 534,818 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,447,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 263,478 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 251,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMIH stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

