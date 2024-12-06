1,854 Shares in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Purchased by Virtus Fund Advisers LLC

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,749,000 after acquiring an additional 821,541 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after buying an additional 215,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,967,000 after buying an additional 177,129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

