186,401 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 186,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.38.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.
Insider Activity at Dell Technologies
In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,748,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,997,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
