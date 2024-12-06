1,900 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 9.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Balchem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $176.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $127.44 and a 52 week high of $186.03.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

