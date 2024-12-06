199,220 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EE stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

