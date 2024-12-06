2,186 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 182.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

