2,465 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Revvity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,506,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revvity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,815,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity by 3.2% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 980,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 921,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.