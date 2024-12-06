2,471,861 Shares in Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK) Acquired by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,471,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.32% of Bolt Projects as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSLK. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Projects in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Projects in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Projects in the third quarter worth $1,973,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bolt Projects Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Bolt Projects stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46. Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $17.02.
Bolt Projects Profile
Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
