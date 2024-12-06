25,236 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 50.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 90,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on OZK. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

