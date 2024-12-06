2,550 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $89.80 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.