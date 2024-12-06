2,651 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,935,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Hovde Group lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

FBK stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In related news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,894,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,780,405.97. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

