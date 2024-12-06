27,300 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

