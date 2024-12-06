3,431 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $54,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 26.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 53,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $189.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.