36,137 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 556.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after buying an additional 769,980 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $68,649,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,272,000 after acquiring an additional 180,902 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after acquiring an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $115.97 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

