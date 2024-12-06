5,187 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 200.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.8 %

VRT stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

