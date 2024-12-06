5,287 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $89.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

