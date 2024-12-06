9,200 Shares in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial upped their price target on Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.10.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TLN opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $228.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

