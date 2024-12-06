AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CFO Rebecca Thompson Sells 5,000 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,986. This represents a 22.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.95. 194,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.83.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AAON by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 263.1% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $309,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

