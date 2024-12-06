Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Suzanne M. Coulter Sells 2,870 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $11.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.99. 2,644,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,950. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

