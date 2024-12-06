Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Suzanne M. Coulter Sells 2,870 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANF traded down $11.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.99. 2,644,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,950. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
