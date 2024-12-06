Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $120.81. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

