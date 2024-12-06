Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Reduced by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMD opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.38 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.