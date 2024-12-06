Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Libor Michalek Sells 6,629 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $477,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,576,120.08. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $6,866,918.31.

On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,744,203.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40.

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

