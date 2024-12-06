Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) President Libor Michalek Sells 6,629 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $477,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,576,120.08. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Libor Michalek sold 2,847 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Libor Michalek sold 100,821 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $6,866,918.31.
- On Monday, November 25th, Libor Michalek sold 96,332 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,744,203.32.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40.
- On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.
Affirm Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $68.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
