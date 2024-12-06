Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company.

Afya Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Shares of AFYA opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. Afya has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Afya in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Afya by 73.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Afya by 26.9% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

