Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3101 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.
Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance
ACGBY stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.08.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
