Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Insider David Aaron Kessler Sells 13,598 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) insider David Aaron Kessler sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $509,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agrify Stock Performance

AGFY stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

