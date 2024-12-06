Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Insider David Aaron Kessler Sells 13,598 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) insider David Aaron Kessler sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $509,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Agrify Stock Performance
AGFY stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Agrify Co. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $49.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.
About Agrify
