ai16z Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.09 Million (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One ai16z token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ai16z has traded up 63.6% against the dollar. ai16z has a total market cap of $540.15 million and $22.09 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99,408.96 or 1.01127572 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,812.63 or 0.99503646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ai16z Token Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,999,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. ai16z’s official website is ai16z.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @pmairca.

Buying and Selling ai16z

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,999,379.67600527. The last known price of ai16z is 0.4960064 USD and is up 14.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $22,010,347.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ai16z.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

