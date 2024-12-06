Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.15. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,667,098.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,084.26. This represents a 88.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,465 shares of company stock valued at $96,015,340. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,635,000 after buying an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Airbnb by 4.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,185,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

