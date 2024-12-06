Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) Trading Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.75 and last traded at $54.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.50.

Alaska Power & Telephone Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.54.

About Alaska Power & Telephone

Alaska Power & Telephone Company provides energy, telecommunications, and broadband services to the residents, businesses, and communities of rural Alaska. The company operates through Energy and Telecom divisions. It generates energy using hydro and fossil-fuels. In addition, the company provides voice, as well as broadband services.

