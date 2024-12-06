Alset Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 5, 2024. The meeting, which saw the presence of 7,385,549 shares of common stock — constituting a quorum — was held to address various proposals and matters crucial to the company.

One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the election of seven members to the Board of Directors. All seven nominees for director were successfully elected, each to serve until the next annual meeting of stockholders, or until their successors are elected and qualified. The votes cast in favor of the directors ranged from 6,257,982 to 6,414,938 shares, with minimal votes withheld and a significant number of broker non-votes.

Additionally, at the meeting, Alset’s stockholders voted to ratify the appointment of Grassi & Co., CPAs, P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2024. The result of the vote showed a clear majority in favor of the appointment, with 7,376,430 shares voting in favor, 4,628 against, and 4,491 abstentions.

Alset Inc., defined as an emerging growth company as per Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, will continue its operations under the leadership of the re-elected directors as they work towards the company’s growth and success.

This summary of the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders provides insights into the decisions and directions Alset Inc. is taking to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the current market environment.

