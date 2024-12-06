Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $222.15 and last traded at $220.55. Approximately 41,140,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 41,402,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at $110,159,070. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,894,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 60,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 149,250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,762,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,482,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.