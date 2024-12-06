American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 312,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 513% from the previous session’s volume of 50,930 shares.The stock last traded at $106.33 and had previously closed at $105.34.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.