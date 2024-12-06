American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.84 and traded as high as $62.87. American Customer Satisfaction ETF shares last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 2,002 shares traded.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.95.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

