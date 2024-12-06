American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of AOUT stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.39. 228,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,427. The company has a market cap of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

