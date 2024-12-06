Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.43 and last traded at $76.14, with a volume of 16899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.27.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 118,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

