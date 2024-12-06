Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 496.76 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 524.63 ($6.69), with a volume of 2569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.64).

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 528.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 553.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1,268.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Get Andrews Sykes Group alerts:

Andrews Sykes Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Andrews Sykes Group’s payout ratio is 6,341.46%.

Andrews Sykes Group Company Profile

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.