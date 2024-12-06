Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

NYSE:AON opened at $379.73 on Friday. AON has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in AON by 15.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AON by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

