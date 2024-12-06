Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Appian stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.45. 499,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,800. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.57. Appian has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $346,443.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,179,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,559,407.50. This trade represents a 0.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $308,921.48. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,093 shares of company stock worth $3,246,857. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

