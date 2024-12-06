Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) General Counsel Eric Lentell Sells 114,788 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 114,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $773,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $9.84.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.