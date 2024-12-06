Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 13.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was up 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 186,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 467,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $525.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.16 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,533.84. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

